Montgomery Community Centers and Libraries Opening June 7

by Alabama News Network Staff

As summer approaches, the City of Montgomery will open community centers and libraries to the public on June 7. Public pools operated by the City will open on May 29 – just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The date coincides with the start of Montgomery Parks & Recreation’s Summer Recreation Program, which is offered at about a dozen community center locations. However, community centers in neighborhoods throughout Montgomery will be open for anyone to visit and enjoy Montgomery’s community centers. A full list of locations, hours and amenities can be found on the City’s website at www.funinmontgomery.com/facilities/recreation-sports-culture/community-centers.

All Montgomery City-County Public Library (MCCPL) branches will resume normal hours of operation on June 7. Facilities will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, the Juliette Hampton Morgan Memorial Library, E.L. Lowder Regional Library and Rufus A. Lewis Regional Library offer extended weekday hours and are open on weekends. More information on facilities hours of operation can be found at www.mccpl.lib.al.us.

Montgomery City Hall and City buildings will reopen to the public, as well, on June 7.

For more information on these and other programs, please visit www.montgomeryal.gov.