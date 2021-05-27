Rain Chances Are Back

by Ryan Stinnett

BETTER RAIN CHANCES: For today, expect a mix of sun and clouds with some scattered afternoon and evening showers. Highs today will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s. For Friday, a surface front will push into Alabama allowing for a better coverage of showers and storms Friday afternoon, evening, and night, and a few strong storms can’t be ruled out; the SPC has areas north of Interstate 59 in a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) as a few storms could produce gusty wind and hail.

Highs Friday will again be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Also, even though rain chances are higher, still not everyone will see rain.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Scattered showers remain the forecast for Saturday, but as the front sinks south towards the Gulf Coast, drier air settles into Alabama over the holiday weekend. Sunday and Monday, expect a more sun than clouds with highs in the 80s. Rain chances are very low, but not zero, and it looks like the better rain chances will be closer to the Gulf Coast, but even there, not a lot of activity.

FOR NEXT WEEK: As we roll into June, the weather pattern looks pretty routine, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, with a mix of sun and clouds daily, and some scattered afternoon showers and storms. For the latter half of next week, rain chances look to increase with a trough developing to the west of the state.

IN THE TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic Basin and tropical cyclone development is not expected the next five days. Hurricane officially begins on Tuesday, June 1st.

Have an exceptional Thursday!!!

Ryan