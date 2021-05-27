Safe from the Storm: 2021 Hurricane Season Outlook

by Alabama News Network Staff

The 2021 hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30. NOAA is forecasting an above normal season.

Its forecast says there’s a 60% chance that the season will be above average. It is hoped that 2021 won’t be a repeat of the record-setting 2020 season.

NOAA is expecting 13-20 named storms, with 6-10 becoming hurricanes and 3-5 growing to major hurricane strength. It does not predict landfall of these storms.

Alabama News Network Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler says the reason for the forecast is based on several factors, including the sea surface temperature, trade winds, the presence of El Nino or La Nina and even the weather in West Africa. Watch the video to see his complete explanation.