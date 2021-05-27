Scat’d Showers & Storms

by Shane Butler



We head towards the holiday weekend with a frontal boundary moving our direction. This boundary will help generate scattered showers and storms Friday. We expect storms that do develop will produce brief downpours, gusty winds, and lightning. Temps will manage upper 80s during the afternoon hours. Some showers/storm may linger into the evening. The front continues a southward push on Saturday. This will move the better chance for rain activity to our southern most counties. Temps should come down a bit because of clouds and showers. We’re thinking mid 80s Saturday afternoon. Our entire area is on the backside of the frontal system Sunday. You will notice a change to dry and milder temps. Sunday starts out cooler with mid 50s and rebounds into the mid 80s by late afternoon. The mainly sunny and mild conditions continue into Memorial Day as well.