Selma Police Identify Suspect Wanted in City’s Latest Murder

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police have identified a suspect — in one of the the city’s most recent homicides.

Chief Kenta Fulford says 28 year old Lemarty Pope is wanted for murder in the shooting death of 44 year old Anthony Howard.

Howard was found shot several times on the 800 block of Short Griffin Street early Monday morning.

Fulford says Pope is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts — should call Selma Police at 874-21-25 — or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.