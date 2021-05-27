Seven Candidates Qualify for Montgomery City Council District 1 Special Election

by Alabama News Network Staff

Seven candidates have qualified to run in the Montgomery City Council District 1 Special Election on Tuesday, July 13. The seven candidates are Tijuanna Adetunji, Carlton Avery, Edwin “Ed” C. Bertarelli, Ed Grimes, Brenda Irby, Josephine Jordan, and Donnie Mims.

The vacant Montgomery City Council District 1 seat was formerly held by the late Montgomery City Councilman Richard Bollinger.

If necessary, a Special Election Runoff will be held on Tuesday, August 24.

The polling locations for the July 13, Special Election include Dalraida Church of Christ, Dozier Elementary School, Eastmont Baptist Church, Eastdale Baptist Church and Arrowhead County Club.

For this Special Election, the deadline to register to vote is Monday, June 28, 2021. Eligible voters can register to vote online at the Secretary of State’s website AlabamaVotes.gov, the Montgomery Election Center’s website www.montgomeryelectioncenter. org, on the Probate Court’s mobile app found on the Apple Store or Google Play Store by typing “Montgomery Probate Court” or by visiting the Board of Registrars located at 125 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, Alabama 36104.

Under Alabama law, voters can request an absentee ballot application by mail or vote absentee in person at the Montgomery County Courthouse, located at 251 S Lawrence St., Montgomery, AL, 36104. Voters have until July 8, 2021, to request an absentee ballot application. Absentee ballots must be either hand-delivered to the Absentee Election Manager, located at the Montgomery County Courthouse, by 5:00 p.m. on July 12, 2021, or received by mail on July 13, 2021.

Voters are encouraged to check their voter status and confirm their residence in District 1 by calling the Board of Registrars (334) 832-1215. Voters can also find their polling precinct online by visiting Alabamavotes.gov, www.montgomeryelectioncenter. org, or by downloading the Montgomery County Probate Court app (available in the Apple Store or Google Play Store).