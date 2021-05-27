Sheriff Resigns Amid Impeachment Probe

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama sheriff has resigned ahead of an impeachment proceeding that sought to remove him from office.

Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office announced Wednesday that Clarke County Sheriff William Ray Norris is resigning effective June 1. That is a day before Norris was to appear in a hearing at the Alabama Supreme Court to respond to an impeachment complaint. Marshall in April filed impeachment papers against Norris seeking to remove him from office. The attorney general’s office accused Norris of multiple acts of malfeasance.

