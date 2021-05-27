Standoff Ends After Machete Attack in Florence

by Alabama News Network Staff

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) – A Florence man accused of attacking his three children and brother with a machete held police at bay for more than three hours before officers arrested him to end the standoff.

Authorities say Kyle Seeley seriously injured the four at a home Wednesday morning and then barricaded himself inside. Police say the victims were taken to hospitals for treatment of cuts but none of the injuries appeared life-threatening. Tactical officers from the Florence Police Department tried to convince the man to surrender, and he finally was arrested while attempting to run away when officers used tear gas.

