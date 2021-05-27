The Shoppes at Eastchase Announces Free Concert Lineup for Every Thursday in June

by Alabama News Network Staff

The sweet, sweet sounds of summer are back at The Shoppes at EastChase with a free concert every Thursday in June! Summer Nights at The Shoppes, formally known as Sounds of Summer, returns in the parking lot near H&M from 7 – 9PM.

Summer Nights at The Shoppes features a different local band week, along with food trucks and free children’s activities. The food lineup will rotate each week and feature local favorites such as NY GYRO, That’s My Dog, Fire Meats Wood and Bruster’s Ice Cream. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show.

Summer Nights at The Shoppes will provide families with fun entertainment during the week, as well as a great venue to support local musicians,” said Suzanna Wasserman Edwards, Vice President for Marketing with Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, “

June 3 – Young Soul Refuge

June 10 – The Tuckahoe Travelers

June 17 – Clay Barker Band

June 24 – Fents the Band

The Shoppes at EastChase Summer Nights at The Shoppes will be held every Thursday in June from 7 – 9 PM near H&M. For more information about the event or upcoming events, visit theshoppesateastchase.com.