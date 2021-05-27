Troy City Offices to Close Early on Friday for Funeral of Former Mayor Jimmy Lunsford

by Alabama News Network Staff

All city offices in Troy will close at noon on Friday, May 28, to observe the visitation and funeral for former longtime mayor Jimmy Lunsford.

Lunsford, who was 77 years old, died Tuesday at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham.

His funeral will be held Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Park Memorial Methodist Church. A private family burial will follow.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1-2:30 pm.

Lunsford will be remembered for his decades of service to the people of Troy. He was a city commissioner in 1982 before being elected mayor in 1985, serving until he decided to retire in 2012.

Gov. Kay Ivey has directed that flags be flown at half-staff in Troy on Friday, until sunset, in Lunsford’s memory.