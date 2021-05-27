Troy University Returning to 100% Capacity for the Fall 2021 Season

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium will operate at 100 percent capacity and full tailgating will return to campus for the upcoming 2021 football season, Director of Athletics Brent Jones announced Thursday.

“We are extremely excited to announce that we will be operating at full capacity in the fall and welcoming our amazing fans back to campus to enjoy our enhanced gameday experience, which extends to tailgating on campus,” Jones said. “We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans throughout our venues with our enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures we implemented this past year. I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Trojan Nation for their great support last year during the most challenging and unprecedented year in collegiate athletics. We can’t wait to see everyone back in The Vet to once again give our Trojans one of the best home field advantages in the Sun Belt Conference.”

Troy Athletics made the decision to open The Vet back to 100 percent capacity following in-depth conversations with Troy University leaders, local and state lawmakers and health care professionals.

Troy has arguably one of its best home schedules in recent history with games against South Alabama, App State, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Louisiana and Southern on the docket with all six games scheduled for Saturdays.

Season tickets for the 2021 season start at just $60 for general admission seating. The Vet is also home to some of the best premium seating with the brand-new Ultra Lounge, the North End Zone Terrace and the Stadium Club. Fans can call 877-878-WINS or visit TroyTrojans.com/tickets to purchase or renew their season tickets.