Union Members Arrested During Alabama Coal Strike Protest

by Alabama News Network Staff

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (AP) – A union says nearly a dozen miners who’ve been striking an Alabama coal company for about two months were arrested during a protest outside a mine in Tuscaloosa County. The United Mine Workers of America says 11 members were charged with trespassing at a Warrior Met Coal mine in Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday evening. They were released on bond early Wednesday, and the union planned a rally later in the day at a state park west of Birmingham. The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the arrest and continuing strike. It previously has defended its contract offer.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)