Woman Dies after Being Shot in Montgomery, Another Woman Injured

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a woman has died after being shot this afternoon.

Police say at about 4:30 p.m., they and fire medics went to the 3500 block of Faro Court on a shooting call. They wound a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital, but later died.

At about 4:50 p.m., police went to a hospital in reference to a person shot. There they found another woman who had also been shot in the 3500 block of Faro Court. They say the second woman’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have released no other information about their investigation.

