ALEA Graduates 13 New State Troopers

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday, May 27, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency graduated 13 new state troopers. The graduation was at ALEA’s training center in Selma.

ALEA Secretary Hall Taylor stated, ““In my opinion, you have been trained by the best.” He also promised he and ALEA’s leadership will work to ensure everyone had what they needed to successfully perform their jobs and serve the citizens of Alabama.

ALEA’s new Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director and Colonel Jimmy Helms was the guest speaker at the ceremony. As the former commander of ALEA’s Training Center, he recalled welcoming the class when they first reported to training in mid-March.

Colonel Helms addressed the class and commended them on their hard work and perseverance to become ALEA Troopers. In addition, he said, “You are bringing with you a tremendous amount of experience, which will be an asset to this agency.”

Colonel Helms encouraged all members of 2021-A to continue to build upon the lessons learned during training which include meeting expectations, being professional and remaining dedicated and fully committed to serving the citizens and visitors of the state of Alabama.

Secretary Taylor also recognized the families and friends for their continued support of Trooper Class 2021-A, made possible with continued support from Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama’s Legislature. It was a first since the COVID-19 pandemic began in spring 2020 that the commencement was open to individuals outside the agency. Still, the number of attendees remained limited, and seating was arranged to ensure social distancing.

All members of 2021-A were certified by the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission (APOST-C) and had prior experience in law enforcement before attending the training center. Nine of the new Troopers will be assigned to ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division, one will be assigned to the Marine Patrol Division and three will be assigned to ALEA’s Capitol Patrol Unit within the Protective Services Division.

Seven of the new Troopers previously worked with the Montgomery Police Department, one of which is former Major Carlton Demetrice Cook, whose brother George Cook, is a Captain with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation. Montgomery PD alumni also includes Thomas Logan Nash, Sammuel Shykwon Vason, Jamie Michael Parker, James Matthew Roberts and Shon Terri’ Wright, whose brother is Capt. Will Wright, commander of Highway Patrol’s Troop A (Mobile area). In addition to working for Montgomery PD, Jake Edwards Taylor worked for Prattville Police Department, and he will be assigned to ALEA’s Marine Patrol.

Among the other new Troopers are Kimberly Charles Tomlin who previously served with Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Johnathan Charles Wilkerson from the Opelika Police Department, Marcus James Williams from the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Jonathan Andrew Hastings served previously with Columbus (Ga.) Police Department, Steve Darnell Enfinger served previously with Dale County Sheriff’s Office and Daleville Police Department and Justin Dwight Frazier served previously with the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office. Troopers Cook, Parker and Williams will be assigned to Capitol Patrol.