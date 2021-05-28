City of Montgomery Launches Website to Inform Residents About Major Road Projects

by Ja Nai Wright

A new website called MGM Street Status has been launched to inform the public about major road projects. Some of these projects have already begun and some will start later on this year.

The main purpose is to showcase the behind the scenes of what happens in order to begin repaving and expanding roads in Montgomery.

A list of projects that are on the website are below.

Wares Ferry Road

South Court Street

Ann Street

Hunter Loop Road

Federal Drive/ Congressman W. L. Dickinson Drive

West Fairview Avenue

In addition to road projects, the website also features paving projects like Screws Park and Magnolia Curve.

Click here to view the MGM Street Status website.