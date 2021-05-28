City of Montgomery Launches Website to Inform Residents About Major Road Projects
A new website called MGM Street Status has been launched to inform the public about major road projects. Some of these projects have already begun and some will start later on this year.
The main purpose is to showcase the behind the scenes of what happens in order to begin repaving and expanding roads in Montgomery.
A list of projects that are on the website are below.
- Wares Ferry Road
- South Court Street
- Ann Street
- Hunter Loop Road
- Federal Drive/ Congressman W. L. Dickinson Drive
- West Fairview Avenue
In addition to road projects, the website also features paving projects like Screws Park and Magnolia Curve.
Click here to view the MGM Street Status website.