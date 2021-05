Lee County Man Killed in Wreck

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Lee County man has been killed in a two-car wreck.

State troopers say 84-year-old Theodore Armour of Salem was killed when his car collided with an SUV driven by 47-year-old Misty Rich of Auburn. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened at around 10:41 this morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and Lee County 430, about one mile west of Smiths Station.