Rain/Storms Later Today; Amazing Weekend Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

BETTER RAIN CHANCES TODAY: A surface front will push into Alabama allowing for a better coverage of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out and the SPC maintains a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for much of Alabama as a few storms could produce gusty winds and hail.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Behind the front, cooler, drier air settles into Alabama for the long holiday weekend. Saturday through Monday, expect a sunny sky with pleasant conditions with highs Saturday and Sunday in the low to mid-80s followed by upper 80s Monday. Nights will be very nice with lows in the 50s.

HELLO JUNE: As we start the new month, the weather pattern looks pretty routine for this time of year. Highs the mid to upper 80s, with a mix of sun and clouds daily, and some scattered afternoon showers and storms. For the latter half of next week, rain chances look to increase with a trough developing to the west of the state.

IN THE TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic Basin and tropical cyclone development is not expected the next five days. Hurricane officially begins next Tuesday, June 1st.

Have an exceptional Friday!!!

Ryan