Rain/Storms Later Today; Amazing Weekend Weather

Ryan Stinnett,
Posted:

by Ryan Stinnett

BETTER RAIN CHANCES TODAY: A surface front will push into Alabama allowing for a better coverage of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out and the SPC maintains a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for much of Alabama as a few storms could produce gusty winds and hail.

Al Swody1

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Behind the front, cooler, drier air settles into Alabama for the long holiday weekend. Saturday through Monday, expect a sunny sky with pleasant conditions with highs Saturday and Sunday in the low to mid-80s followed by upper 80s Monday. Nights will be very nice with lows in the 50s.

HELLO JUNE: As we start the new month, the weather pattern looks pretty routine for this time of year. Highs the mid to upper 80s, with a mix of sun and clouds daily, and some scattered afternoon showers and storms. For the latter half of next week, rain chances look to increase with a trough developing to the west of the state.

IN THE TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic Basin and tropical cyclone development is not expected the next five days. Hurricane officially begins next Tuesday, June 1st.

Have an exceptional Friday!!!
Ryan

Categories: Daily Forecast, Weather

Related Posts