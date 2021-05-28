Safe from the Storm: Changes for 2021 Hurricane Season

by Alabama News Network Staff

Changes are coming to the 2021 hurricane season. Bluewater Meteorologist Rich Thomas outlines what is different this year.

One change is the elimination of Greek letters of the alphabet to name storms. During last year’s record-setting year, there were 30 named storms. After all of the usual names were used up, storms started being called by Greek letters, which had only happened once before, in 2005. That will no longer happen.

Averages used in making hurricane forecasts are now using the 30-year period of 1991-2020.

Another trend is troubling. Forecasters are noticing storms are often going through a fast intensification, such as Sally, which affected Alabama last year.

Watch the video for more from Rich Thomas.