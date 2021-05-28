Sunshine, Low Humidity, And Cooler This Holiday Weekend

by Ben Lang

The holiday weekend starts on a blazing hot note Friday afternoon with most locations topping out in the low 90s. Higher humidity fuels a narrow line of showers and storms this evening. As of the early evening, the storms turned down the heat in west Alabama, and they could do the same elsewhere as they continue east and eventually southeast. These storms are along an outflow boundary well in advance of a cold front. However, the cold front eventually pushes through our area tonight. The front brings big changes to our forecast for much of the holiday weekend.

Expect scattered showers and storms through the rest of Friday evening, gradually working southeast with time. Our area trends mainly dry after midnight, with a partially clearing sky. Cooler air starts to move in late tonight, with low temperatures cooling into the 60s.

Saturday looks quite nice for very late May. With the cold front pushing well to our south, a nice surge of cooler and drier air moves into our area. With a northwest breeze of 10 to 15 mph, high temperatures only rise into the upper 70s to low 80s for most locations. Be sure to enjoy that. Saturday night looks quite cool, with lows in the low to mid 50s.

After a cool morning, Sunday looks like another pleasant day with highs in the low 80s and a north wind of 4 to 8 mph. That keeps humidity low, and the sky remains mostly sunny throughout the day. Sunday night lows fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures trend up Monday, with daytime highs near 90°. However, humidity remains low with a mostly sunny sky. Monday night temperatures won’t fall as far, with lows in the low to mid 60s.

June begins Tuesday, and we’ll quickly find ourselves in a typical summer weather pattern. Expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90 for the rest of next week, with a daily chance for daytime pop-up showers and storms. The coverage looks very spotty at first for Tuesday and Wednesday, but the rain coverage gradually gets higher as they week goes on. It appears this pattern continues into next weekend as well.