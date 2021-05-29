Does Ainsworth’s Re-Election Plans Hint at Gov. Kay Ivey’s Plans?

by Alabama News Network Staff

Republican Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth has announced that he will launch his re-election campaign on Friday, June 4. That could be a signal that Gov. Kay Ivey will seek re-election herself.

Ainsworth had been considered a strong candidate for governor. But in April, he said he would not run for that office if Ivey planned to seek another term.

Not only are Ainsworth’s plans now clear, Ivey is scheduled to appear at his re-election campaign kickoff event in Guntersville, according to his campaign announcement.

Ivey may already be hinting at her own plans. Her campaign Twitter account says, “running for re-election.” This is not her official governor’s office account, which is separate from any campaign efforts.

So far, Ivey has not announced any re-election events.

It is important to note that in 2018, Ivey was the incumbent governor, but she was seeking her first term in office in that race, not re-election. Ivey became governor in 2017 upon the resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley.

Under state law, she is eligible to serve two full terms in office in addition to completing the term of Bentley. If she runs and wins, Ivey could serve as governor from 2017 until January 2027.

In speaking about the big races coming up in 2022, Alabama News Network Political Analyst Steve Flowers said that Ivey would be a strong favorite to win re-election.

“I think she will be a favorite,” Flowers said. “An incumbent governor has a lot of advantages and she has good polling numbers, so I would say she is a favorite, maybe a prohibitive favorite,” he said.

Ainworth will kick off his re-election bid at 7 p.m. at the Jeff Cook Performing Arts Stage at Guntersville Civitan Park. Besides Ivey, Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield and country music star Riley Green are scheduled to appear.

The Alabama primaries are Tuesday, May 24, 2022.