Man Killed in Lee County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a man has been killed in a two-car wreck in Lee County.

State troopers say 24-year-old Joseph Ferguson of Charlotte, North Carolina, died of his injuries when his car was involved in a head-on crash with an SUV driven by 31-year-old Kimberly Sims of Opelika.

Investigators say Ferguson died at a hospital. They say he had not been using a seat belt.

The wreck happened about 6:39 p.m. on Lee County 117, about seven miles south of Opelika.