More Than A Bus Driver: Pike Road Bus Driver Saves Mothers Day for 7 Year Old

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Pike Road Elementary student saved his Mother’s Day Gift, with the help from his school bus driver.

When 7 year old Charlie Hall left Pike Road Elemntary school on the Friday before Mother’s Day, he had a personal gift for his mother.

Charlie handmade a clay flower pot for his mother, and his plan was to give it to her for Mother’s Day.

Before Charlie could get off the bus, he dropped the precious gift.

“During the busied, I heard a loud crash.” said Charlie’s bus driver, J.K. Posey.

Posey says Charlie dropped the pot just before his stop, and the last thing Charlie said to his was “I’m sorry for messing up the school bus.”

That’s when J.K. knew he could help Charlie.

” I could just see as the term well up and he gets concerned about what he’s going to do for Mother’s Day, it made my heart break,” said Posey.

Posey swept up the broken pieces of the pot, then went home and carefully glued them back together.

He didn’t just glue them together any kind of way either.

He used the ancient Japanese art form of Kintsugi.

With Kintsugi, the broken pottery is mended together with a glue or lacquer that is mixed with powdered gold.

As a philosophy, Kintsugi treats the breakage and repair as history of the object, rather than something to disguise.

The resulting product is said to be more valuable than the original object.

Posey returned the pot, and a card with a message for Charlie to the Hall’s before Mother’s Day.

“It just goes to show our school and our district, Mr. JK has driven both of may boys, so he hold’s a special place in my heart,” said Charlie’s mother, Mandi Hall.

The Halls say they keep the pot and flower in their kitchen, and will cherish it forever.