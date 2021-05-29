Quite Cool Saturday Night; Sunny And Pleasant Sunday

by Ben Lang

Memorial Day weekend started on a pleasant note across central and south Alabama Saturday. There was a wide range in daytime highs, with mid to upper 70s north to upper 80s in far south Alabama. Humidity was much lower than Friday, and although not perfectly sunny, there was a decent amount of it. The wind was rather breezy today, out of the northwest at about 10 to 15 mph. Winds slow down a bit tonight and Sunday, but remain out of the north keeping temperatures cool for this time of year, and humidity low. Temperatures fall into the 60s by late this evening, and overnight lows fall into the low to mid 50s under a mostly clear sky. That’s a good 10 degrees or so below normal low temperatures for late May.

After a cool morning, Sunday looks like another pleasant day with highs in the low 80s and a north wind of 4 to 8 mph. That keeps humidity low, and the sky remains mostly sunny throughout the day. Sunday night lows fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures trend up Monday, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some locations could clip 90°. However, humidity remains low with a mostly sunny sky. Monday night temperatures won’t fall as far, with lows in the low to mid 60s.

June begins Tuesday, and we’ll quickly find ourselves in a typical summer weather pattern. Expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90 for the rest of next week, with a daily chance for daytime pop-up showers and storms. The coverage looks very spotty at first for Tuesday and Wednesday, but the rain coverage gradually gets higher as they week goes on. It appears this pattern continues into next weekend as well.