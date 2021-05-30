Atlanta Braves Outfielder Marcell Ozuna Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

by Alabama News Network Staff

Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery/family violence.

The 30-year-old outfielder was booked by the Sandy Springs, Georgia, Police Department, according to Fulton County Jail records, and an apparent photo of his arrest was posted by a user on Twitter.

Sandy Springs is a suburb of Atlanta.

Ozuna was placed on the injured list Friday by the Braves with two dislocated fingers on his left hand.

Major League Baseball’s Department of Investigations plans to review the matter under the joint domestic violence policy in place between MLB and the players association.

