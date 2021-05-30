Last School Dashboard for May Shows Another Drop in COVID-19 Cases

by Alabama News Network Staff

The final Alabama school dashboard release for May shows another drop in COVID-19 cases in Alabama public schools, as the school year is coming to an end.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a new school dashboard of coronavirus cases as of May 28.

Overall, there were 225 COVID-19 cases involving Alabama’s public schools for the week, down from 272 the week before. The dashboard doesn’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

In the Montgomery metro area, here are the number of cases for last week. The previous week’s total is in parentheses:

Montgomery Public Schools – 7 (12)

Autauga County Schools – Fewer than 5 (Fewer than 5)

Elmore County Schools –Fewer than 5 (6)

Pike Road Schools – 0 (0)

Dallas County Schools – 0 (Fewer than 5)

Selma City Schools – 0 (Fewer than 5)

SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD HERE