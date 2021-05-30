Sunny & Dry For Now

by Shane Butler

High pressure keeps our weather mostly clear and dry through midweek. Mornings start out fairly mild with upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunny and dry conditions get afternoon temps warming with upper 80s to lower 90s through Wednesday. Moisture begins to increase as high pressure releases its grip going into the latter half of the work week. We expect scat’d showers and storms to develop mainly during the afternoon hours. Temps will still manage upper 80s for highs. The following weekend is looking fairly typical for early June. Morning temps in the upper 60s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Isolated showers and possibly a few t-storms will be possible during the afternoon hours.