Tallassee National Guard Unit Deployed To Poland

by Mattie Davis

Almost 70 soldiers out of Tallassee have been called to active duty and will deploy across waters.

Family and friends, as well as the community, came together on Tallassee High School’s football field to observe an Alabama Army National Guard unit in a ceremony on Sunday before they head to Poland.

Upon their arrival, the unit will work to build relationships with partner countries in Europe and provide support to other units in their region.

Soldiers say they have spent countless mornings, days, and nights preparing for what is next.

Family members of the unit were also honored at the ceremony.

“Its an appreciation for all the families that sacrifice and show their commitment and dedication to their soldier,” Joseph Byrd Battalion Commander said.

Soldiers said there couldn’t have been a better time than Memorial Day weekend for them to begin serving their country in this way.

“I know the holiday is really for those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, but this is an opportunity to come together and for the community to support those who are wearing the uniform, those veterans, and those still serving,” Byrd said.