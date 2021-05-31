4 Family Members Dead after Car Plunges into Lake

by Alabama News Network Staff

PELL CITY, Ala. (AP) — Four family members were killed Saturday after their vehicle left the interstate and plunged into Logan Martin Lake.

St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell says four people were pronounced dead at the scene. He identified the fatality victims as April Whatley, 37; Mariah Towns, 18; Rosalyn White, 5 and Reginald J. White, 3.

The victims were all from Adamsville, a city about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northwest of Birmingham. The only survivor, 39-year-old Reginald White, was taken to UAB Hospital.

In a news release, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that the accident happened at about 11 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle left Interstate 20 and entered Logan Martin Lake. The accident temporarily shut down eastbound lanes near the scene of the accident.

It was not immediately known what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

5/31/2021 3:20:05 AM (GMT -5:00)