by Shane Butler



We’re heading into meteorological summer with temps on the way up and our rain chances increasing this week. High pressure over the deep south is providing the warm and dry conditions for now. It maintains its hold on our weather through Wednesday. Temps continue to climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. Overnight lows will gradually be coming up with mid to upper 60s more likely through the week. A disturbance makes a push towards the state Thursday. Moisture increases ahead of the system and we begin to see scat’d showers and storms by Thursday afternoon. The disturbance weakens but lingers over us through the latter half of the week. This will keep a good chance for showers and storms around through the weekend. It won’t rain all the time but those afternoon showers and storms will definitely be possible each day. Thanks to clouds and rain activity, afternoon temps should come down a bit with highs hovering in the mid 80s.