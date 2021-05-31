Alabama baseball earns NCAA Tournament bid

by Adam Solomon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama baseball earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014 as the Crimson Tide was selected as one of four teams that make up the Ruston Regional hosted by Louisiana Tech University.

The Crimson Tide will be joined in Ruston by No. 2 seed NC State and No. 4 seed Rider long with top-seeded host Louisiana Tech. The opening round of NCAA Regionals will begin on Friday, June 4 and run through Monday, June 7. Each Regional is double-elimination with only one team advancing from each Regional site into NCAA Super Regional play.

Alabama will be making its 25th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament and its first appearance since 2014. The Crimson Tide holds a 70-49 (.588) overall record in the NCAA Tournament, including a 56-35 (.615) mark in Regionals. Alabama has claimed seven Regional Championships in program history including titles in 1950, 1983, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2006, 2010.