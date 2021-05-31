Alabama Man Gets 10 Years in Drug Case

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man convicted in a drug distribution case has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona, in a news release, said U.S. District Judge Corey L. Maze on Friday sentenced 39-year-old Anthony Lamon Frazier, of Talladega, to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

A jury convicted Frazier in December of possession with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

