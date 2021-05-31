Alabama Poppy Project Honoring Fallen Soldiers

by Mattie Davis

A local potter in Prattville has created a Memorial Day exhibit featuring handmade clay poppy flowers.

Julianne and Steven Hansen started the Alabama Poppy Project last year. The first poppy was placed in honor of Steven’s son, an Air Force pilot, who passed away suddenly in 2017.

This year, they made over 2,000 clay flowers that will stay on exhibit in downtown Prattville until June 5.

Individuals and organizations can sponsor a poppy in the name of a loved one.

“I truly do hope that people come away with not only a sense of respect for the fallen, those who have given so much, but also to continue to keep their memory alive,” Julianne Hansen said. “Don’t do it just one day a year, always honor and respect all those who are currently serving because life can change in a heart beat, and you don’t realize that the next time you see a poppy it could be for a loved one of your own family.”

The projection of the American flag along with significant people and events throughout United States military history will also be displayed after sundown every night of the exhibition.