Man Gets 6 1/2 years in Child Porn Case

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say an Alabama man Friday was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison for possession of child pornography. U.S. District Judge Corey L. Maze sentenced 49-year-old William Jason Walker, of Childersburg, and ordered him to pay $51,000 in restitution to the victims. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said in a news release that Walker also must serve 10 years of supervised release once his sentence is complete, Walker pleaded guilty in the case in September 2020. The conviction will require Walker to register as a sex offender.

