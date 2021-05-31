Memorial Day Bike Ride Honoring Fallen Tuskegee Airmen

by Mattie Davis

Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site held a group bike ride at Moton Field to honor fallen Tuskegee Airmen.

The ride began with a program, emphasizing the importance of Memorial Day and its connection to the Tuskegee Airmen. The route stretched from Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site to Tuskegee Lake and back. Participants biked eight miles, lasting for two hours.

Sixty-six fighter pilots who trained at Moton Field were killed in action during World War II.

Event coordinators said its important that these African American airmen get the honor they deserve because many did not get recognition in the past.

“Over and over again, not only did they overcome, they excelled at what they did,” Chad Hoing Park Ranger said. “They changed a lot of views both in the military and in the wider world. So being able to honor these men and women for their sacrifices and for their triumphs is really just something that is extremely important to me. I think it should really be an important thing that happens here at the site.”

The event ended with a flag lowering ceremony.

Park rangers said this is the first event they have had since the pandemic, marking the beginning phases of the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site reopening.