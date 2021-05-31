Montgomery County Mugshots (05/04/21-05/15/21)
BENDER, TENNEYSON – Parole Violation
CHAMBERS, MICHAEL – Burglary II
COLLINS, CRYSTAL – Probation Revocation
FLOWERS, DESHAUN – Assault II
GHOLSTON, KENNETH – Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree
GRIFFIN, CHRISTOPHER – Parole Violation
HAAG, JACOB – Trafficking-Opium
HAWKINS JR, RONNIE – Attempting to Commit Murder
HENDERSON JR, JAMES – Recieving Stolen Property 1st
JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER – On Loan from DOC
KEITH, DEMETRUIS – Attempting to Commit Murder
MADDOX, CAROLINE – Theft of Property 1st
PARKS, JOSHUA – Probation Revocation
POOLE, SHERMANE – Pistol Certain Person-Assault (Physical Injury)
RAY, TERRANCE – Dog or Cat Cruelty 1st-Robbery 3rd
RICHARDS, JOHN – Unlaw Distrib-Furn Controlled Substance
SEXTON, TRACY- DUI-Robbery 2nd
SNOW, ANDRE – Parole Violation
SNOW, DEALE – On Loan from DOC
STONE, DARRYL – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle
THOMAS, ARTHUR – Assault II
TOLLIVER, JOEDAURIUS – Robbery 1st
TURNER, CHRISTOPHER – Parole violation
WHISNAND SR, CALEB – Manslaughter-Reckless
WILLIAMS, CHATO – Assault 2nd
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 5/4-5/15!
All are innocent until proven guilty.