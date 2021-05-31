Montgomery County Mugshots (05/04/21-05/15/21)

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/25 BENDER, TENNEYSON – Parole Violation

2/25 CHAMBERS, MICHAEL – Burglary II

3/25 COLLINS, CRYSTAL – Probation Revocation

4/25 FLOWERS, DESHAUN – Assault II

5/25 GHOLSTON, KENNETH – Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree



6/25 GRIFFIN, CHRISTOPHER – Parole Violation

7/25 HAAG, JACOB – Trafficking-Opium

8/25 HAWKINS JR, RONNIE – Attempting to Commit Murder

9/25 HENDERSON JR, JAMES – Recieving Stolen Property 1st

10/25 JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER – On Loan from DOC



11/25 KEITH, DEMETRUIS – Attempting to Commit Murder

12/25 MADDOX, CAROLINE – Theft of Property 1st

13/25 PARKS, JOSHUA – Probation Revocation

14/25 POOLE, SHERMANE – Pistol Certain Person-Assault (Physical Injury)

15/25 RAY, TERRANCE – Dog or Cat Cruelty 1st-Robbery 3rd



16/25 RICHARDS, JOHN – Unlaw Distrib-Furn Controlled Substance

17/25 SEXTON, TRACY- DUI-Robbery 2nd

18/25 SNOW, ANDRE – Parole Violation

19/25 SNOW, DEALE – On Loan from DOC

20/25 STONE, DARRYL – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle



21/25 THOMAS, ARTHUR – Assault II

22/25 TOLLIVER, JOEDAURIUS – Robbery 1st

23/25 TURNER, CHRISTOPHER – Parole violation

24/25 WHISNAND SR, CALEB – Manslaughter-Reckless

25/25 WILLIAMS, CHATO – Assault 2nd



















































All are innocent until proven guilty.