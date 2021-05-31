Tuscaloosa Works to Create a Mental Health Court

by Alabama News Network Staff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Tuscaloosa is working to establish a mental health court inside the city’s municipal court. Mayor Walt Maddox, on Friday, said such a court would help people with mental health needs get the treatment and help they need instead of jail time.

Maddox recently appointed five people to a committee to provide recommendations that would help set up the court. Maddox says a mental health court is similar to diversion programs that work with first-time offenders. The mayor says he wants the committee to present recommendations on the court before the end of the year. He hopes to have it operating by early 2022.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)