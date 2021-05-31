Warmer But Pleasant For Memorial Day Weekend Part Three

by Ben Lang

Memorial Day Weekend parts one and two were nice as could be for the last weekend of May. Temperatures on Sunday only rose into the 70s in a few of our communities. Sunshine was abundant and humidity was low. Temperatures cooled into the 50s Memorial Day morning, but afternoon temperatures trend warmer than Saturday and Sunday. Highs today peak in the mid to upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Monday night lows trend milder too, ranging from the low to mid 60s.

June begins Tuesday, and we’ll quickly find ourselves in a typical summer weather pattern. Expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90 for the rest of next week, with a daily chance for daytime pop-up showers and storms. The coverage looks very spotty at first for Tuesday and Wednesday, but the rain coverage gradually gets higher as the week goes on. It appears this pattern continues into this weekend as well.