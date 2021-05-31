What the Tech? App of the Day: Libby

by Alabama News Network Staff

For many people, lazy days mean lounging around with a good book.

How many times have you traveled somewhere and realize you forgot to take a book with you? No more worry with the smartphone app Libby.

Voracious readers may already be familiar with Libby. It’s an app that allows you to search for and check out books from the local library. No one delivers the hardback to your door, you simply read it on your phone or tablet. It’s amazing.

You’ll need a library card but if you don’t have one the app will help you sign up. For free.

Then search for what you want to read by the author, subject, theme, or reading level. Just like inside your local library nearly everything is here. Popular, newly released titles, business, biographies, fiction and non-fiction.

Pick a book, audiobook, or magazine to check it out. The book appears immediately on your devices. Read it in the Libby app or it’ll load it onto a Kindle if you prefer.

Just like checking out the physical copy from your library. It’s free! And there are no late fees. Once your 2-week checkout is finished, the book automatically is removed from your device, returned to the virtual library so someone else can check it out.

Many bestsellers have a waitlist and demand is so high for many new books the wait can be up to 6 months. Each library has a limited number of copies but you can place a hold on the book and check it out when it becomes available.

This is one app I keep saying “I can’t believe this thing is free”. If you have a summer reading list this year, the Libby app maybe your best friend.