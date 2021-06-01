Alabama State Child Nutrition Service “Summer Food Service” Program Providing Free Meals

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Tuesday, June 1, the Alabama State Child Nutrition Service kicked off its “Summer Food Service” program at Wetumpka Middle School. It’s called “Break for a Plate Alabama”. The Elmore County School System child nutrition program has partnered with the USDA’s program “Eat Well, Live Well and Be Well”.

It is the first kickoff event of the summer program.

The program is to inform Alabamians that there are locations around the state that you can find a meal at no charge for any child 18 and under.

To find a location near you, go to their website or Text “Summer Meals” to 97779. The website is breakforaplate.com.

The program has been in existence since 1968. Participants in the program are the Alabama Department of Education and the Department of Alabama Agriculture and Industries.

Local farmers will be used to provide fresh vegetables and fruits in the program. They are encouraging kids to eat healthier this summer.

Students were provided with lunch Tuesday that consisted of a hamburger, watermelon, a peach juice and water. They will also give them a tote bag with material that contain nutritional facts.