ASU Track & Field:Brown qualifies for the NCAA East Preliminary quarterfinals in the 100-meters and 200-meters

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State freshman Tionna Brown qualified for the quarterfinals in the 100-meters and 200-meters at the East Preliminary Meet held at North Florida on Thursday.

Brown, the fastest woman in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), qualified automatically in the 100-meters with a second-place finish in a time of 11.29 seconds. She finished just behind Alfreda Steele of Miami in a time of 11.22 seconds and finished ahead of SEC champion Alfreda Steele of Alabama (11.31 seconds) – who ran the fastest time of the year coming into the meet.

She ended up 10th overall and will run again in the quarterfinals on Saturday night for a chance to advance to the NCAA Nationals in June. The time by Brown tied her personal best set earlier this year.

Brown ran in the first heat of the 200-meters with three of the fastest times in the country and finished fourth overall. She ran a personal best time of 23.26 seconds to finish just behind Jessika Gbai of Howard in a time of 23.09 seconds, while also finishing behind heat winner Favour Ofili of LSU at 22.30 seconds and Symone Mason of LSU at 22.75 seconds.

She was able to finish ahead of Olivia Bechtel of Miami (Ohio) at 23.42, Joella Lloyd of Tennessee (23.47), and Jayda Eckford of Ole Miss (23.48). The heat ended up the fastest heat in the preliminaries with seven runners advancing through to the quarterfinals.

The time was the fastest run by a non-automatic qualifier and placed Brown 12th overall and placed her in the quarterfinals to be run later this week.

Meanwhile, Nia Jack finished sixth in her heat of the 100-meters in a time of 11.55 seconds with the winner of the heat, Jayla Kirkland of Florida State, running a time of 11.17 second. Kyana Evans also finished sixth in her heat, running in the 400-meters, as she came across in a time of 54.02 seconds to set a new personal best. The winner of the heat, Natassha McDonald, finished with a time of 52.23 seconds after running the second-fastest time of the year in the event.

Michaela Lewis also finished sixth in her heat of the 800-meters, finishing with a time of 2:06.53. The time ended up just 0.44 seconds from a qualifying time in a heat that was won by Lindsey Butler of Virginia Tech in a time of 2:05.17.

The NCAA East Preliminary will continue on Friday and Saturday with bids to the NCAA Championships on the line in each event.

