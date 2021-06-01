City of Prattville Opening Farmers Market Starting June 5

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Prattville has announced the opening of the Prattville Farmers Market. The opening is Saturday, June 5, from 7am until Noon.

The market will feature fresh locally grown fruits and vegetables, along with local honey, homemade baked goods, jams, jellies, eggs, handmade bath and body products, plants and more. There will also be free Prattville Farmers Market shopping bags, coloring books, recipes, and fun activities, as well as a live remote with Bama Country radio.

Throughout the season there will be fun activities, live music, prize giveaways, guest speakers and guest chefs. You can follow the Prattville Farmers Market Facebook page to find out what’s going on each week.

The Prattville Farmers Market is located on Doster Road just a few blocks off Main Street. The market is in the Grove across from Pratt Park.

The Prattville Farmers Market will be held every Saturday from June 5 through August 28, from 7:00 a.m. until 12 noon. For more information about the Prattville Farmers Market, contact the Special Events office at 334/595-0850 or visit the website at www.prattvilleal.gov.