Family of Jaden Buschert Remembers 10-Year-Old On Memorial Day

by Mattie Davis

The family of Jaden Buschert, a 10-year-old who was killed crossing Southern Boulevard in 2016, traveled to Montgomery to remember their son on Memorial Day.

Five years ago, Jaden was attempting to cross Southern Boulevard to reach Popeyes on the other side. Timothy Buschert says Jaden ran out before him, and stopped in the turning median where he was struck by a truck and later died of his injuries.

Since that day, the family makes an annual trip to Montgomery from Michigan on Memorial Day.

They want to remember their son and have been pushing for pedestrian friendly measures in that area of the boulevard. The City of Montgomery has responded with improvements.

“It should have been done a long long time ago,” Timothy Buschert said. “Its different from when me and my son tried to cross this boulevard. If this all would have been in place back then, would he have still been here?”

The Buschert’s said they carry a teddy bear with them in memory of Jaden everywhere they go. The bear is named Jaden bear.