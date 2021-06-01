Hurricane Season Is Underway, Are You Ready?

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30. You don’t have to live along the Alabama coast to feel the effects of these dangerous storms.

In 2020, both Hurricane Sally and Hurricane Zeta left their mark on Alabama, far away from the beaches. Both storms knocked down trees and power lines. That’s why we all need to be prepared.

Alabama News Network’s team of meteorologists has put together several stories to show you why 2020 was a record-setting year, what types of changes are being made this hurricane season and whether hurricanes can someday be stopped or steered away from land.

SAFE FROM THE STORM

When tropical weather threatens Alabama, your Weather Authority team will be live on the air, online, on your phone and inside Thunder Truck to keep you prepared and safe. Keep watching CBS 8 and ABC 32 any time severe weather threatens.