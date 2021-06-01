Hyundai Sponsors New Mobile Cancer Screening Unit

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, LLC (HMMA) is joining other local organizations to sponsor “Driving HOPE,” a new mobile cancer screening and education unit being implemented by Baptist Health Care Foundation and Montgomery Cancer Center.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) recognizes cancer as the second leading cause of death in the state. Early cancer detection is crucial, but accessibility to healthcare is one of the greatest challenges facing many Alabama residents. “Driving HOPE,” a self-contained, 37-foot mobile cancer screening unit, will provide underserved communities with cancer screening, outreach, prevention and education services. These communities include low income, rural, minority and vulnerable populations.

“We take our role as good corporate citizens seriously, and we know that means prioritizing projects that will help our neighbors achieve good health and wellness,” said Krista Hawkins, assistant manager of public relations at HMMA. “Driving HOPE will bring much-needed medical care to some of our area’s most vulnerable residents, and we at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama are thankful for this partnership that will increase healthcare accessibility to hundreds in the surrounding communities.”

The mobile unit will serve twelve counties within Montgomery Cancer Center’s service area: Autauga, Bullock, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Pike and Wilcox counties.

Hyundai joins Alabama Power, ALFA, Joy to Life Foundation, Daniel Foundation and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama in the sponsorship of “Driving HOPE,” which is an initiative of the Baptist Health Care Foundation.