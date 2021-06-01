Montgomery Texas Roadhouse Hosting Hiring Event on June 7

by Alabama News Network Staff

As local diners return to their favorite restaurants, Texas Roadhouse is staffing up. Monday, June 7, Montgomery’s Texas Roadhouse will host its first-ever hiring event for full and part-time positions.

Texas Roadhouse says they believe in putting people-first and promotes from within. The company encourages “Roadies” to love what they do today and prepare for tomorrow through training and opportunities for advancement.

In 2020, Texas Roadhouse spent more than $20 million in Covid Pay, Covid relief, and bonuses for employees.

Texas Roadhouse is doing in-person interviews with all interested applicants. Interviews can be scheduled online at https://texasroadhouse.jobdetails.io/hiringday/.

To reserve an interview time, register online in advance. Interviews will take place on Monday, June 7, at each participating location.