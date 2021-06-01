Pedestrian Dies from Injuries in Hit-and-Run Accident

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a traffic collision that result in one death.

On Saturday, May 29, around 10 pm, Montgomery police and fire medics responded to a call of a pedestrian struck. The collision between the vehicle and pedestrian occurred in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Interstate 85.

At the scene, police and medics located Reginald Davis, Jr., 29, of Montgomery with life-threatening injuries and transported him to a local hospital for treatment. Davis later died from his injuries on May 30.

The vehicle involved in the crash, possibly a Silver or Beige Ford Fusion, fled the scene.

MPD investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling northbound on Eastern Boulevard striking the pedestrian in the roadway.

The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing and no further information is available for release at this time. This will be the 10th Traffic Fatality of 2021.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this traffic fatality to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.