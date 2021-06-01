Police Investigating Homicide in Midtown Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a homicide that happened in Midtown Montgomery.

Police say 19-year-old Javier Lopez was shot in the 500 block of Karen Road around 10 p.m. last night. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

That’s in the Forest Hills neighborhood, near Eastern Hills Baptist Church.

Police say the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation. They have not announced an arrest.

If you have a tip to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.