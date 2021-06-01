Settling Into A Typical Summertime Pattern

by Ben Lang

After a mostly pleasant, dry, and cooler holiday weekend, a typical summertime pattern returns for the rest of the week. Tuesday morning begins on a milder note, with lows in the low to mid 60s. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine by the afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Showers could develop in the daytime heat, but many locations probably won’t see rain. Those that do won’t see a long-lasting or long duration rain. Showers today stay on the brief and light side. Any that do form today fizzle away after sunset. The rest of the night looks dry and partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Rinse and repeat Wednesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s. Again, daytime heating lends itself to the possibility of isolated showers or even storms. However, many locations may not receive any rain. Wednesday night trends drier once more, while low temperatures only recede into the upper 60s.

The chance for rain trends higher late this week. A weakening front heads our direction Thursday. That could increase our rain chance a bit, though daytime showers and storms probably remain isolated to widely scattered. Rain chances look higher Friday and into the weekend. Humidity rises by that time too. Meanwhile, temperatures top out in the upper 80s each day, though some locations could clip or exceed 90° just about any day. However, by late this week, with higher humidity, there won’t be much of a difference between upper 80° and low 90° warmth.

Showers and storms remain decently likely early next week, while temperatures continue to top out in the mid to upper 80s and fall into the upper 60s.