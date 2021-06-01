State Bureau of Investigation Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Chilton County

by Alabama News Network Staff

State Bureau of Investigation special agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Chilton County. The investigations comes at the request of Jemison Police Chief Shane Fuller.

On Monday, May 31, an officer with the Jemison Police Department shot and killed Roger Dale Keller, 71.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Chilton County District Attorney’s Office. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.