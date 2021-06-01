Teen Missing Since 2019 Found Safe in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities in Tennessee say 18-year-old Daphne Westbrook was located in Alabama on Friday.

No other details about her recovery have been released. Although, on a video recently posted on a Facebook page that appears to be Daphne’s she informs the public that she is safe, and in another post, she says she was not kidnapped, she ran away.

Westbrook was 17 years old in 2019 when she disappeared while visiting her father in Chattanooga.

Her father, John Westbrook, was indicted by a grand jury in February on charges of aggravated kidnapping the two had been spotted in Florida before the teen was safely found in Alabama.